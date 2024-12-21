Sargodha Beautification, Development Projects Discussed
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem chaired a meeting to review proposals for the beautification of the city on Saturday.
Responsibilities were assigned to district heads of relevant departments to ensure timely execution of the discussed initiatives. Key decisions included the identification of locations and timelines for establishing two new model roadside markets.
Proposals for constructing two daycare centers for children of working women and utilizing the vacant space beneath the Khayyam Chowk overhead bridge as a play area were also reviewed in the meeting. Additionally, the provision of a vacant government space in the city center for a welfare organization to establish a public dining facility was discussed.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to enhance the aesthetics of the city’s entry and exit points, install additional monuments at various locations, and ensure the functionality of non-operational streetlights. He directed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sargodha Amna Ehsan Tarar and the Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Zoya Baloch to identify eight roads in the first phase and systematically remove encroachments.
He emphasized the importance of documenting these operations with pre- and post-operation photographs.
To improve passenger facilities, the Secretary RTA was tasked with beautifying the bus terminal and establishing standard waiting areas at various locations.
The Deputy Commissioner also called for permanent removal of encroachments from markets and stressed the need for public-private partnerships to enhance the city's appearance. Participants in the meeting included ADC Revenue Fahad Mehmood, AC Sargodha Amna Ehsan Tarrar, CO Municipal Corporation Zoya Baloch, and Secretary RTA Malik Muhammad Tahir.
Earlier, in another meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, a detailed review of the new sewer line project from Qainchi Morr to the 47 Pul Flyover was conducted. The project, estimated at Rs 159 million, was set to improve drainage infrastructure. The Deputy Commissioner instructed that the tendering process be completed on time and all work finished within the stipulated period.
Officials from Public Health Engineering, Municipal Committee, Highways, and Development departments also attended the meeting.
