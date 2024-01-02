Open Menu

Sargodha BISE Bags Most Medals In Inter-board Sports Gala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The board of Intermediate & Secondary education Sargodha showcased remarkable performance at the All Pakistan Inter Boards Sports Gala held recently securing the highest number of trophies and medals.

The commissioner office Sargodha hosted a splendid ceremony acknowledging the athletes' achievements on Tuesday. Chairman of Sargodha Board/ Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti distributed medals and trophies among the players. Additional Commissioner Coordination Yaser Bhatti, Director Information Naeem Malik, Secretary Sargodha Board Abul Hasan Naqvi, Director Sports Roshan Zameer Kalro, and student in-charge teachers were also present. The commissioner congratulated the players and their mentors, emphasizing that the achievement was a significant honour for the Sargodha Board.

He encouraged the youngsters to strive for top position in the future.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti highlighted the importance of sports for mental and physical development, stating that a healthy body harbors a healthy mind. He pledged continuous efforts to boost the morale of children in the future.

The commissioner was informed that the Sargodha Board had secured third position among 22 boards nationwide with 7 gold medals in athletics. In kabaddi and table tennis, they secured third position, while the girls' team of Sargodha Board bagged second position with 7 medals. Three female students also qualified for an international tour.

