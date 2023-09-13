Sargodha Board Announces HSSC Part-II results

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha announced the results of Intermediate Part-II Annual Examination 2023, here on Wednesday.

According to Controller Examination Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, a total number of 52,868 candidates appeared in the annual examination and 33,636 were declared successful, showing 63.

62 pass percentage.

Commissioner and Chairman of the Education Board Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti congratulated the successful candidates.