Sargodha Board announces Intermediate part-I results

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Sargodha Board of Intermediate and Secondary education announced

the results of Intermediate Part-I on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the board office, a total 49,516 candidates

appeared out of which 26,934 passed with a pass percentage of 54.

39.

Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti said candidates could check their results on

the board’s official website at www.bisesargodha.edu.pk.