Sargodha Board Announces Intermediate Part-I Results
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Sargodha Board of Intermediate and Secondary education announced
the results of Intermediate Part-I on Tuesday.
According to a press release issued by the board office, a total 49,516 candidates
appeared out of which 26,934 passed with a pass percentage of 54.
39.
Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti said candidates could check their results on
the board’s official website at www.bisesargodha.edu.pk.
