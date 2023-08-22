Open Menu

Sargodha Board Announces SSC Part I Results

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Sargodha board announces SSC part I results

SARGODHA, Aug 22(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha announced the results of SSC (Matric) Part-I Annual Examination 2023 here on Tuesday.

According to Controller Examination Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, a total number of 100,592 candidates appeared in the annual examination and 57,225 were declared successful, showing 51.

74 pass percentage. Commissioner and Chairman of the Education Board, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, announced online results by pressing a computer button in a ceremony held at the BISE hall. Secretary Dr. Mohsin Abbas and Controller Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, along with other officers of the board also attended the event. Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti congratulated the successful candidates.

