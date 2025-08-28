Sargodha Braces For Flood Waters As River Chenab Swells
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 10:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A massive flood wave of 600,000 cusecs has entered the Kot Momin area of the River Chenab.
According to the official spokesperson here on Thursday, the water flow at Qadirabad was recorded at 1,017,000 cusecs at 6 am, with expectations of a 1 million cusec flood wave passing through Kot Momin today.
Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim and DPO Sohaib Ashraf were present in affected areas for over 24 hours, overseeing relief efforts.
The DC said that water had started entering fields and nearby settlements, prompting swift action from the district administration, adding that approximately 2,500 people and over 1,700 livestock had been relocated to safer areas.
He said that relief camps were operational, and administrative departments were on high alert. "The Pak Army is working alongside the district administration to tackle the situation", he added.
Muhammad Wasim said that the district administration had made comprehensive arrangements to deal with the flood situation."After the flood wave passes, restoration efforts will begin, and details of damage will be compiled", the DC concluded.
