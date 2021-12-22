UrduPoint.com

Sargodha Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Delegation Calls On RPO Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:35 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by President Chaudhary Shoaib Ahmed Basra called on Regional Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Rana on Wednesday.

Senior Vice President Makhdoom Zafar Iqbal, Vice President Muhammad Hassan, former president Tariq Yaqoob and Chairman Committee Sohail Pervaiz Alpa were included in the delegation.

The meeting discussed in detail the law and order situation in the city, community police, promotion of business activities in the city and making the police chamber liaison more effective.

RPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said that the business community was the backbone of the economy and the first duty of the police was to protect the people.

He said that we were striving hard to control street crime in the city, especially in the markets.

RPO said that all steps would be taken to address issues related to the business community while databases were being updated on modern lines to control crime.

"Everyone must play their part in eradicating crime from the society, while suggestions for installation of CCTV cameras, control rooms and better communication in the markets would be implemented", he added.

Chamber President Chaudhary Shoaib said that the community police system should be activated. The activation of the Chamber Police Coordination Committee will reduce the burden of FIRs. All possible cooperation would be extended to the police to eradicate crime in the city, he added.

