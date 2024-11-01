Sargodha Chamber President Welcomes Pak-Saudi Arabia Agreements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum has described the recent agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as a milestone for Pakistan's economy.
Talking to the media, he said the agreements would lead to developmental projects, job creation, and an increase in investment.
Particularly, investment in the energy, agriculture, and IT sectors will bring significant changes to Pakistan's industrial development.
Khawaja Yasir stressed that the agreements would provide the local business community with access to global markets and play a key role in stabilizing the national economy. The Sargodha Chamber has assured its full support to the government and relevant institutions to fully capitalize on the opportunities arising from these agreements.
