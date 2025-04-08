Sargodha Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Educator Police Public Public high school ink MoU

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sargodha Chambers of Commerce & Industry and educators Police Public high school here on Tuesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sargodha Chambers of Commerce & Industry and educators Police Public high school here on Tuesday.
The aim of MoU is to educate and take the benefit from the educators Police
public high school.
According to the MoU, Educators Public high school of Police will provide fee
discount to the children of SCCI members who were studying in the police school.
Whereas, the registration fee will be discounted to students up to 50 percent,
tuition fee will be discounted up to 40 percent to the children of SCCI, hence
the annual charges will be discounted up to 50 percent and no security fee
will be charged from them.
The agreement was signed between principal educators Police Public high
school Sargodha Quratul-Aeen and president Sargodha chamber of commerce & industry (SCCI)
Khawja Yasir Qayyum.
