Sargodha City Beautification Plan Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that all resources should be utilized for the beautification of the city, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that all resources should be utilized for the beautification of the city, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

She expressed these views during a meeting here on Friday with Director General PHA Rai Yasir Bhatti.

On the occasion DG PHA briefed the commissioner about department's performance.

He said that there were 18 parks under control of PHA and 27 green belts covering 50 kms.

He said that PHA had finalized various projects of beautification with the public-private partnership.

DG said that with the collaboration of chamber of commerce, a proposal was under considerationto build a park in five kanal state land at new Satellite town Z-block.

