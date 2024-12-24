Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzaib khan Awan congratulates Christmas

Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzaib khan Awan has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community worldwide during a Christmas greeting ceremony held at his office on Tuesday

Speaking as the chief guest, he lauded the the district administration and his team for organizing a beautifully decorated Christmas event. Highlighting the Christian community's contributions, Jahanzaib khan acknowledged their sacrifices in creation of Pakistan and their pivotal role in the nation's progress. “All minorities in Pakistan have the full right to live according to their beliefs. We share in the joys of the Christian community on this festive occasion,” he said. The commissioner also paid tribute to the dedication and services of Christian employees in government hospitals.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures a large gathering of Christian employees.

During the event, the Commissioner Sargodha joined the attendees in cutting a Christmas cake, symbolizing unity and joy.

Ulma and Christ scholars also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of interfaith harmony and mutual respect.

The event concluded with prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity, reflecting the spirit of togetherness and goodwill among diverse communities in Pakistan.

Later the commissioner in connection with the birthday of father of the nation Qaid- e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that the aim to get a separate homeland was to create a such kind of home where people from all religion can live according to their religious boundaries. Jahanzaib khan in his message to nation said "We all are Pakistanis and let Play a key role in making Pakistan a prosper state."