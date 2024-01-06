Sargodha Commissioner reviews election arrangements

Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti emphasized the importance of national responsibility for the conduct of upcoming elections, urging all officers to work with dedication and spirit of teamwork

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti emphasized the importance of national responsibility for the conduct of upcoming elections, urging all officers to work with dedication and spirit of teamwork.

He chaired a meeting in his committee room on Saturday to review arrangements for the forthcoming general elections. The Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners of all districts to finalize logistics and contingency plans for presentation in the next meeting. "Sensitive polling stations should be identified, and CCTV cameras be installed there. Alongside completing the polling scheme, arrangements for vehicles for election staff and security officers should be ensured," he added.

The Commissioner further stated that, as per the instructions of the Punjab government, employees of the health department should not be assigned election duties.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Captain (Retired) Shoaib Ali, and divisional heads of all departments, while DC Khushab, Mianwali, and AC Bhakkar briefed via video link.

The Deputy Commissioners said that transportation plans had been finalized. "Control rooms have been established at the district level for monitoring election activities, and focal persons have been appointed. The polling scheme has been given the final shape whereas emergency response and security plans have also been finalized," they added.

The Commissioner mentioned that another meeting would be held next week to remove flaws and give the final shape to the arrangements.