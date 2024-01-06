Open Menu

Sargodha Commissioner Reviews Election Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2024 | 06:06 PM

Sargodha Commissioner reviews election arrangements

Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti emphasized the importance of national responsibility for the conduct of upcoming elections, urging all officers to work with dedication and spirit of teamwork

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti emphasized the importance of national responsibility for the conduct of upcoming elections, urging all officers to work with dedication and spirit of teamwork.

He chaired a meeting in his committee room on Saturday to review arrangements for the forthcoming general elections. The Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners of all districts to finalize logistics and contingency plans for presentation in the next meeting. "Sensitive polling stations should be identified, and CCTV cameras be installed there. Alongside completing the polling scheme, arrangements for vehicles for election staff and security officers should be ensured," he added.

The Commissioner further stated that, as per the instructions of the Punjab government, employees of the health department should not be assigned election duties.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Captain (Retired) Shoaib Ali, and divisional heads of all departments, while DC Khushab, Mianwali, and AC Bhakkar briefed via video link.

The Deputy Commissioners said that transportation plans had been finalized. "Control rooms have been established at the district level for monitoring election activities, and focal persons have been appointed. The polling scheme has been given the final shape whereas emergency response and security plans have also been finalized," they added.

The Commissioner mentioned that another meeting would be held next week to remove flaws and give the final shape to the arrangements.

Related Topics

Election Government Of Punjab Vehicles Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali All

Recent Stories

Aima Baig, Neha Kakar share smile together in Duba ..

Aima Baig, Neha Kakar share smile together in Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews PIC upgrade

Commissioner reviews PIC upgrade

9 minutes ago
 Quetta administration working hard to provide reli ..

Quetta administration working hard to provide relief to masses

9 minutes ago
 Govt forms cabinet committee to probe May 9 incide ..

Govt forms cabinet committee to probe May 9 incidents

20 minutes ago
 SC approached against Senate resolution passed to ..

SC approached against Senate resolution passed to postpone elections

35 minutes ago
 PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon joins MQM-P

PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon joins MQM-P

53 minutes ago
Maulana Fazl to depart for Kabul tomorrow

Maulana Fazl to depart for Kabul tomorrow

1 hour ago
 realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme ..

Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets In ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates celebrates 25 years of success serving Is ..

Emirates celebrates 25 years of success serving Islamabad and Lahore

1 hour ago
 PML-N rejects Senate resolution, says elections wi ..

PML-N rejects Senate resolution, says elections will be held as per schedule

1 hour ago
 Delaying polls not prerogative of Caretaker Govt: ..

Delaying polls not prerogative of Caretaker Govt: Murtaza Solangi

1 hour ago
 Sudan paramilitary chief bids for legitimacy in Af ..

Sudan paramilitary chief bids for legitimacy in Africa tour: analysts

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan