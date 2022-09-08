Sargodha commissioner, RPO hold open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Marriam Khan and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Azhar Akram held an open court (khuli kutchehry) at Circuit House, here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, District Police Officer Sargodha Tariq Aziz and other divisional and police officers were also present.

The officers listened to the problem of people and issued orders on-the-spot.

The commissioner said that objective of holding khuli kutchehry was to know about problems of people, their redress and ensuring them justice on merit.

She directed officials to solve people's problems on their doorsteps.The commissioner said she had received 25 complaints against six different departments including six against Police Department. She ordered for redressing those complaints immediately.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Azhar Akram said at the open court that police were playing vital role for provision of the best security to masses and utilising all possible resources in that regard. He directed police officials to solve people's problems with determination and devotion, sources added.