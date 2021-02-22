Sargodha Day observed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :For the first time in the history of Sargodha, Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Division observed Sargodha Day here on Monday.

In this regard, a cake cutting ceremony was held here at Council Hall which was attended by President All Pakistan Artist Equity AD Baloch, Habib Panezai Pride of Performance, Director Council Ghulam Abbas Khagga, actor Inam Khan, Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq Bhatti and other officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Ghulam Abbas Khagga said the land of Sargodha was rich in culture and fine arts, due to which, the name of this city was prominent in the world.

He said that Sargodha had always provided an encouraging environment to showcase creative process and talents and it was a city that had always been one of the best cities in Pakistan for its beauty and hospitality.

The council hall was decorated with pictures of celebrities belongs to Sargodha. A drama named "SGD 1903" was also presented on the occasion, in which local actors performed their art whichwas appreciated by a large number of audience.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sargodha was founded on February 22, 1903 by Lord Haley.