'Sargodha Day' Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Sargodha Arts Council observed 'Sargodha Day' on Friday and organized

a ceremony.

According to a handout issued here, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said: ''The artists

reflect societal conditions through their creations and skillful individuals can play a key role

in developing an active society''.

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, DG PHA Tawqir Kazmi, Director Information Naeem Malik,

President board of Management SAC Dr HR Tabassum, and Director Arts Council Asad

Ahmad Rabbani were also present.

President Board of Management SAC Dr Haroon ul Rasheed Tabassum said that Sargodha

emerged as an exhibition of existence on February 22, 1903. "121 years have passed, and this

city has made a name for itself in many fields.

It is a city of falcons, poets, writers, heroes,

literati, legal professionals, and artists.

On this occasion, mystical poetry was presented, and a cultural programme was also organized.

The commissioner awarded individuals from various fields, including Dr Tabassum, Enaam Khan, Meher Asif Haneef, Jehanzaib Qamar, Tariq Abu Zar, Dr Ghalib Shah, Saman Sultan, Iqbal Latif, Bashir Haider, Tariq Mahmood, Anwar Sadidi, Mumtaz Arif, Asif Raz, Asim Ludhianvi, Muhammad Iqbal, Abid Kanwal,

Munzah Guindi, Kaneez Fatima, Najma Mansoor and Riaz Moghal.

Later on, the commissioner cut a cake with members of Board of Management of Arts Council.

A large number of people participated in the ceremony.

