Sargodha DC Visits E-Khidmat Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali paid visit to e-Khidmat Centre on Sunday to check provision of services to the public.

Centre in-charge briefed the DC about the services delivery in detail.

He stated that the e-Service Centre was providing more than 152 facilities to citizens related to 20 different Federal and provincial departments.

He said since the establishment of the centre in Sargodha, 650,000 citizens had been provided services. He said most of the facilities provided to citizens were related to National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Revenue, Excise, Post Office and metropolitan corporation.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction over the service delivery at the e-Khidmat Centre.

