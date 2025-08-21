Open Menu

Sargodha Declares Local Holiday On Imam Hassan Shahadat Procession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Sargodha declares local holiday on Imam Hassan shahadat procession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim has declared a local holiday for all government and private educational institutions within the city limits on Saturday, 28th Safar (August 23), in connection with the observance of Shahadat Hazrat Imam Hassan (RA).

According to a spokesperson for the DC office, the holiday will apply exclusively to schools and colleges located within Sargodha city. The decision has been taken to ensure a safe environment for citizens and to maintain law and order during the religious procession.

