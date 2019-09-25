UrduPoint.com
Sargodha Development Authority for dues from Model town allottees

Chairman, Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) Mumtaz Akhtar Kahloon here Wednesday directed allottees of Model town housing schemes to clear their dues till October 31, otherwise their allotments would be cancelled

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman, Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) Mumtaz Akhtar Kahloon here Wednesday directed allottees of Model town housing schemes to clear their dues till October 31, otherwise their allotments would be cancelled.

Chairing a governing body meeting of SDA, he said that outstanding amounts should be recovered from all allotments so that development work of the society could be completed.

The people who failed to deposit their dues would have to face cancellation of allotments while their properties would also be auctioned at present rates.

The meeting unanimously decided that notices would be served to the allottees after which action would be initiated.

