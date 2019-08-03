Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) members notified

Secretary Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department (HUD&PHED) notified the appointment of 9 members of Sargodha Development Authority (SDA)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : Secretary Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department (HUD&PHED) notified the appointment of 9 members of Sargodha Development Authority (SDA).

HUD&PHED authorities said on Saturday, the notified members were MPAs Muhammad Muneeb Sultan, Ch.

Iftikhar Hussnain, Mrs. Shamim Aftab (Special seat), Mehr Muhammad Yousaf, Mrs. Shazia Noureen, Arshad Iqbal Awan Imran Javed, Salahuddin and Malik Zaighum Abbas.