Sargodha dist stands first in achieving corona vaccination target

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood Friday said that Sargodha district stood first in the province in achieving the target of corona vaccination.

While presiding over a meeting on corona vaccination here, she appreciated the performance of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir and Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad and his entire team. She hoped that other districts of the division would also take all necessary steps to achieve the timely target of corona vaccination.

She said that the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic was intensifying, while there was need to hasten the vaccination campaign and make sure to strictly implement corona SOPs.

The meeting was informed that 974,721 people up to the age of 18 years had been vaccinated against corona in Sargodha district so far, which was 43% of the target. The meeting was further informed that 35 new vaccinators had been recruited for three months in Sargodha district for corona vaccination.