Sargodha District administration, Ulemas, Police join hands to maintain law and order, avoid protest

All stake holders are committed to protect the rights of Kashmiri people and no internal and external interference can divert the attention of masses from Kashmir issue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : All stake holders are committed to protect the rights of Kashmiri people and no internal and external interference can divert the attention of masses from Kashmir issue.

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul talking to the district Peace committee meeting here Friday said.

Pakistani nation always joined hands to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and also raised their voices for independence of the Kashmir, she said.

The members of peace committee, local administration Police, Health official and other stake holders were present in the meeting.

She said to protect the lives and asserts of the masses was responsibility of administration and all stake holders should cooperate with the administration and law enforcement agencies to fight against anti state elements.

The DC said that peaceful protest was democratic right of every person and country's integrity should be considered from all aspects.

No one would be allowed to disturb law and order situation and damaging the infrastructure on the name of protest.

He urged participants to play their role for maintenance of peace and also be vigilant while avoid participation in anti state activities.

The participants assured DC that Kashmir issue would be highlighted at any forum and they will also avoid to participate in the protests.