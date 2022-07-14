Sargodha district police arrest 20 'criminals'

The district police have launched a crackdown to arrest law-breakers and criminals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The district police have launched a crackdown to arrest law-breakers and criminals.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that Bhera police, Sahiwal police, Shah Nikdur police, Saddar and City police conducted raids in their respective regions and arrested 20 alleged criminals.

The police also recovered 12 motorcycles,14 guns, two Kalashnikovs, seven pistols and drugs worth millions of rupees from the alleged criminals.

Those arrested were identified as Tassib, Tahir, Tallat, Zohaib, Shakoor, Sohail, Salman, Amir, Matloob, Waqar, Shakir, Sabber, Kamran, Aslam, Muneer, Wajed, Usman, Nouman, Imran and Irfan.

Further investigation was under way, added the spokesman.