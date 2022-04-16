UrduPoint.com

Sargodha District Police Foils Arms Smuggling Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Sargodha district police foils arms smuggling bid

The district police Saturday seized weapons from a car and arrested three suspects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The district police Saturday seized weapons from a car and arrested three suspects.

A spokesman said that a police team, headed by SHO Bhera Naveed Akram, chased a suspected car, intercepted it near Bhera Interchange and recovered three rifles of 223-bore, five pistols of 30-bore and a gun of 12-bore from the cavities of the vehicle.

The arrested accused were identified as Muazzam Ali, Fiyaz Ahmed and Umar Farooq. The accused belonged to Mardan district and they were smuggling illegal weapons from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab province.

Further investigation was underway.

