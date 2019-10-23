Sargodha District Regional Transport Authority challan 21 vehicles, 5 impounded, imposed Rs11500 fines

Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 21 vehicles and imposed five over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 21 vehicles and imposed five over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Wednesday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at Khushab-Mianwali roads in Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents of drivers and vehicles.

The Secretary DRTA has impounded five vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs11,500 while challan 21 drivers on the spot over violating traffic rules and sent challans to the court.