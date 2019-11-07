UrduPoint.com
Sargodha District Regional Transport Authority Challan 22 Vehicles, 5 Impounded, Imposed 12,500 Fines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

Sargodha District Regional Transport Authority challan 22 vehicles, 5 impounded, imposed 12,500 fines

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 22 vehicles and imposed five over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 22 vehicles and imposed five over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Thursday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police, conducted raids at Sargodha-Lahore road and checked fitness certificates and other documents of the drivers and vehicles.

The Secretary DRTA has impounded five vehicles over incompletedocuments and imposed Rs 12,500 fines while challan 22 drivers onspot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans to the courts.

