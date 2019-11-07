Sargodha District Regional Transport Authority challan 22 vehicles, 5 impounded, imposed 12,500 fines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :

Authorities said Thursday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police, conducted raids at Sargodha-Lahore road and checked fitness certificates and other documents of the drivers and vehicles.

The Secretary DRTA has impounded five vehicles over incompletedocuments and imposed Rs 12,500 fines while challan 22 drivers onspot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans to the courts.