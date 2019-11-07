- Home
Sargodha District Regional Transport Authority Challan 22 Vehicles, 5 Impounded, Imposed 12,500 Fines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:50 PM
District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 22 vehicles and imposed five over violation of traffic rules
Authorities said Thursday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police, conducted raids at Sargodha-Lahore road and checked fitness certificates and other documents of the drivers and vehicles.
The Secretary DRTA has impounded five vehicles over incompletedocuments and imposed Rs 12,500 fines while challan 22 drivers onspot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans to the courts.