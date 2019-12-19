Sargodha District Regional Transport Authority challan 25 drivers, 5 vehicles impounded in police stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 25 drivers and also impounded five vehicles over violation of traffic rules and unavailability of documents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 25 drivers and also impounded five vehicles over violation of traffic rules and unavailability of documents. The Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz told APP here on Thursday that checking was made by the authority along with traffic police at Sargodha-Khushab-Mianwali roads while checked fitness certificates and other documents of the drivers and vehicles

The DRTA has impounded five vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed Rs 15,500 fines while challaned 25 drivers on the spot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans to the courts.