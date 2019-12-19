- Home
Sargodha District Regional Transport Authority Challan 25 Drivers, 5 Vehicles Impounded In Police Stations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:30 PM
District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 25 drivers and also impounded five vehicles over violation of traffic rules and unavailability of documents
The DRTA has impounded five vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed Rs 15,500 fines while challaned 25 drivers on the spot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans to the courts.