Sargodha division sets 1.74 million acre wheat sowing target

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A target of cultivating wheat on an area of 1.74 million acres has been set for Sargodha division this year.

This was informed to a meeting chaired by commissioner Jahazeb Awan on Sunday held at his office. It said that the wheat sowing target was set at 520,000 acres in Sargodha district, 298,000 acres in Khushab, 479,000 acres in Mianwali, and 443,000 acres in Bhakkar.

To assist farmers, 60 agriculture officers and 136 agricultural graduates are actively encouraging timely wheat sowing across 1,800 villages. It was further informed that the division has adequate supplies of fertilizer, with 250,000 bags of urea and 150,000 bags of DAP available.

The agricultural department also holds 113,000 bags of wheat seeds, while farmers have additional seed stocks. Over the next 60 days, steps would be taken to meet the wheat cultivation targets in all four districts, an official of Agriculture Department said.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of wheat as a staple crop and called for a robust awareness campaign to motivate farmers. He urged that "Mega Farms Days" be celebrated, and informative materials be distributed to guide farmers. He also ordered measures to ensure that there was no irrigation water shortages throughout the season.

The meeting highlighted that 90,000 farmers have registered for the Kissan Card in the division, with 40,000 cards already issued, and 25,000 distributed.

From October 21, farmers would be able to use the Kissan Card to obtain fertilizer and agricultural products on an interest-free basis.

Additionally, the meeting discussed the Green Tractor Scheme, urging all deputy commissioners to finalize the verification of manual applications by Monday. The division has set a target of cultivating 12,874 acres of vegetables for the Rabi season, with the government offering a Rs 100,000 subsidy on tomato cultivation.

Commissioner Jahazeb Awan said in Sargodha, construction of a model agricultural market is underway on 18 acres near Ladhewala. "The government is also focusing on oilseed crops, with 93 demonstration plots for canola being established in the division," he said.

Jahazeb Awan said the agricultural department is promoting kitchen gardening, with 12,000 seed packets of eight different vegetables currently available.

Farmer representatives attending the meeting expressed keen interest in wheat cultivation and requested the government to announce the wheat procurement rate promptly.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (Retd) Muhammad Waseem, and other district officials, with video link participation from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar officials.