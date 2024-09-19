Open Menu

Sargodha Division To Observe 'Dengue Day' On Sep 25

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The district administration has decided to observe 'Dengue Day' on September 25.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday,a meeting was held,under the chair Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, in which Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz and CEO Health Authority of all four districts participated via video link.

It was decided in the meeting that a day would be observe with an aim to carry out all cleaning activities of government and private buildings,offices,commercial areas and homes in accordance with dengue prevention Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Rooftops of buildings would be checked, while stagnant water would also be drained under the supervision of officers concerned,it was maintained.

The Commissioner appealed to the citizens to actively participate in anti-dengue activities to keep the Sargodha division safe.

