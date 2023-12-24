Open Menu

Sargodha Education Board Girls Teams Wins 7 Medals

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Sargodha education board girls teams won seven medals in various sports and achieved the second position overall in athletics competitions in All Pakistan Girls Inter-Board Sports Gala, held in Islamabad.

A spokesperson said that Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, who's also acting chairman of the board, and Education Board Secretary Abul Hasan Naqvi congratulated the winning players.

Education Board Director Sports Roshan Zameer and Physical Education teacher Waqas Butt called upon athletes to pay more attention to their fitness and practice to secure more medals and positions in future competitions.

The director sports said the education board would continue to take all necessary steps to promote sports. He also thanked parents of athlete students for trusting their daughters and sending them to the tournament.

Girls Teams of 22 boards from across Pakistan participated in the sports gala.

