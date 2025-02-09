Open Menu

Sargodha Education Board Of Governors Meets

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division and Chairman of the Sargodha Board of education Jahanzeb Awan presided over a Board of Governors (BoG) meeting in his conference room on Sunday.

During the meeting, 19 agenda items were presented for approval, including the implementation of 11 decisions made by the Punjab Board Committee.

The BoG also endorsed the resolutions from the previous meeting.

Moreover, officials provided a briefing on the arrangements for the annual matriculation exams, set to begin on March 04,2025.

The meeting was attended by Board Secretary Abu Al-Hassan Naqvi, Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, Dr. Masood Sarwar from the University of Sargodha, Deputy Secretary Finance of Education board, and other members.

