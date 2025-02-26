Sargodha Emergency Officer Stresses Traffic Rules Awareness
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) District Emergency Officer Sargodha Mazhar Shah stressed the need for increased public awareness of traffic rules, stating that most road accidents occur due to driver negligence.
Speaking to APP on Wednesday, he said that the Primary cause of road accidents was a lack of awareness about traffic regulations. In 2024, Sargodha district recorded 213 traffic accidents, with 133 cases attributed to heavy vehicle drivers’ negligence and non-compliance with traffic laws. Tragically, 88 citizens lost their lives in road crashes last year.
He noted that globally, approximately 1.
3 million people die in road accidents each year.
Mazhar Shah reaffirmed his commitment to raising public awareness about traffic laws to reduce road crashes. He pointed out that overspeeding remains a leading cause of fatal accidents and called for implementation of widespread awareness programmes.
He urged authorities to conduct training workshops across various sectors, adding that such initiatives are crucial in educating drivers, particularly those operating heavy vehicles and public transport. He stressed that these awareness workshops should continue throughout 2025 to enhance road safety and prevent accidents.
