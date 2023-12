SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Sargodha city and its adjoining areas faced dense fog here on Thursday which decreased visibility level by eight to ten meters.

The local Met Office has forecast more fog for district for next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 22 degrees centigrade whereas the minimum temperature was recorded as 09 degrees centigrade during last 24 hours.