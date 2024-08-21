Sargodha gets major healthcare upgrade

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan has announced that provision of quality healthcare is top priority for the incumbent government.

He made these remarks while reviewing a meeting on construction and expansion of Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Government Moula Bakhsh Hospital and Government TB Hospital, on Wednesday.

The commissioner said the Punjab chief minister had initiated several health projects, including construction of the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital in Sargodha.

The Punjab government is committed to utilising all available resources to ensure timely completion of the projects in a transparent manner, he said. Awan emphasised the need for all departments to work with the same dedication to ensure provision of the best possible healthcare facilities to the public.

Officials informed the commissioner that the estimated cost of construction and renovation of the three hospitals was Rs. 842.7 million. Once the construction and expansion of the Rehmat-ul-Alameen Block at Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital was completed, four units would be relocated there.

The meeting was also informed that the upper storey of the TB Hospital has been completed, while work on the ground floor is ongoing. Similarly, the Government Moula Bakhsh Hospital building is being renovated currently. The meeting also discussed the faculty issues at Sargodha Medical College and it was decided to contact the provincial government to find a solution.