Open Menu

Sargodha Gets Major Healthcare Upgrade

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Sargodha gets major healthcare upgrade

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan has announced that provision of quality healthcare is top priority for the incumbent government.

He made these remarks while reviewing a meeting on construction and expansion of Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Government Moula Bakhsh Hospital and Government TB Hospital, on Wednesday.

The commissioner said the Punjab chief minister had initiated several health projects, including construction of the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital in Sargodha.

The Punjab government is committed to utilising all available resources to ensure timely completion of the projects in a transparent manner, he said. Awan emphasised the need for all departments to work with the same dedication to ensure provision of the best possible healthcare facilities to the public.

Officials informed the commissioner that the estimated cost of construction and renovation of the three hospitals was Rs. 842.7 million. Once the construction and expansion of the Rehmat-ul-Alameen Block at Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital was completed, four units would be relocated there.

The meeting was also informed that the upper storey of the TB Hospital has been completed, while work on the ground floor is ongoing. Similarly, the Government Moula Bakhsh Hospital building is being renovated currently. The meeting also discussed the faculty issues at Sargodha Medical College and it was decided to contact the provincial government to find a solution.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Sargodha Same All Government Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

4 minutes ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

4 minutes ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

15 minutes ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

18 minutes ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

17 minutes ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

18 minutes ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

18 minutes ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

18 minutes ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

23 minutes ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

23 minutes ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan