UrduPoint.com

Sargodha Green Wins Exhibitory Football Match

Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Sargodha Green wins exhibitory football match

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Sargodha Green won exhibitory football match by defeating Sargodha White 2-0 goals.

The match organized by district sport department in connection with Jashn-e-Azadi 2021 was played at Football Ground Company Bagh here on Sunday.

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Mehmood Bakhsh Gillani was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was utilizing all resources for the promotion of sports. He urged the youth to take part in healthy activities rather than in mobile games or internet, because it was very important for youth health.

Deputy District Sports Officer Rana Ijaz, Chairman Tehsil Zakat Ushr Committee Rana AmirKhan, District General Secretary Sports and Culture Wing Amir Sohail, Senior Sports CoachHafiz Tahir Mahmood and others were also present.

