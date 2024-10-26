SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Having a long history of pink salt, citrus, stone-crushing, handicraft and agricultural production, the Sargodha region could be turned into treasure trove of opportunities for businesses, especially small industries, with its diverse sectors ready to boost the region's economic growth.

This was stated by Parliamentary Secretary for Trade & Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Member National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Zufiqar Ali Bhatti, while talking to industrialists of Sargodha region here on Saturday. He said that from agriculture to handicrafts and the cottage industry, the region was teeming with potential for development and offers an array of business avenues for value addition that could uplift local communities and contribute to country’s economic progress.

At the heart of the opportunity is the region’s agricultural strength, he said adding that agro-based businesses such as fruit and vegetable processing, citrus research institute and spice grinding mills are particularly viable. These industries could capitalise on Sargodha region's rich produce and help reduce post-harvest losses that currently affect farmers due to lack of processing facilities.

“Huge quantities of vegetables and fruits perish due to their short shelf life. Their proper preservation and value addition can help earn substantial revenue,” said Zufiqar Bhatti.

He said that government would full support to keep alive the handicraft art in Tehsil Sillanwali.

While talking to stone-crushing traders, he said the government would take each and every possible step for promotion of the stone-crushing units and their welfare.

Zufiqar Bhatti also said that fish farming, particularly fish cage culture, was also untapped resource in the region. With three rivers and dozens of canals, the region offers ideal conditions for fish farming, which could remarkably improve living standards of farmers besides bolstering national economy. The introduction of fish farming on a larger scale would provide a sustainable livelihood for many, allowing rural communities to thrive.

The parliamentary secretary assured traders and chamber men of full cooperation in boosting industry in Sargodha.