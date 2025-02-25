Sargodha industry playing great role in national development: Farrukh Ajmal

The IPO Pakistan Chairperson, Ambassador (Retd) Farrukh Ajmal said the local industry of Sargodha has great potential and it is playing a crucial role in the national development of Pakistan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The IPO Pakistan Chairperson, Ambassador (Retd) Farrukh Ajmal said the local industry of Sargodha has great potential and it is playing a crucial role in the national development of Pakistan.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry office on Tuesday. He said that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan but unfortunately, our youth, despite studying abroad, prefer to do menial jobs rather than work in their own country, which is rich in resources, hindering Pakistan's progress.

Pakistan's economy largely depends on agriculture, but agriculture is declining in Pakistan as agricultural lands are being converted into colonies and societies, he said and adding that this would lead to food and water problems in the future. Farrukh Ajmal said, 'It is necessary for all of us to work together to utilize Pakistan's resources effectively, which will help attract foreign investment and efficiently utilize its own resources.

All industrialists should register their trademarks to facilitate their businesses abroad, he added.

Present SCCI Khawaja Yasir Qayyum said Sargodha earns substantial foreign exchange from the bakelite industry, handicrafts, and citrus fruits. However, all these sectors are progressing with their own resources.

If the government provides patronage, there is no reason why Sargodha could not generate more foreign exchange, he added.

Former President of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shoaib Ahmed Basra, Khawaja Abid Rafiq, Zia Amin Mukhtar Mirza, and Mirza Fazlur Rehman, along with members of the Chamber's Executive Body, Mufti Junaid Aslam, Saeed Ahmed, Owais Tanveer, and others were also present.

At the end of the event, President of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, and Vice President, Dr. Hassan Kharal, presented a shield to the chief guest on behalf of the chamber.