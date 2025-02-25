Open Menu

Sargodha Industry Playing Great Role In National Development: Farukh Amil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 11:19 PM

Sargodha industry playing great role in national development: Farukh Amil

The IPO Pakistan Chairperson, Ambassador (Retd) Farukh Amil Tuesday said the local industry of Sargodha has great potential and it is playing a crucial role in the national development of Pakistan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The IPO Pakistan Chairperson, Ambassador (Retd) Farukh Amil Tuesday said the local industry of Sargodha has great potential and it is playing a crucial role in the national development of Pakistan.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) office.

He said that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan but unfortunately, our youth, despite studying abroad, prefer to do menial jobs rather than work in their own country, which is rich in resources, hindering Pakistan's progress.

Pakistan's economy largely depends on agriculture, but agriculture is declining in Pakistan as agricultural lands are being converted into colonies and societies, he said and adding that this would lead to food and water problems in the future.

Farukh Amil said, 'It is necessary for all of us to work together to utilize Pakistan's resources effectively, which will help attract foreign investment and efficiently utilize its own resources.

"

All industrialists should register their trademarks to facilitate their businesses abroad, he added.

President SCCI Khawaja Yasir Qayyum said Sargodha earns substantial foreign exchange from the bakelite industry, handicrafts, and citrus fruits. However, all these sectors are progressing with their own resources.

If the government provides patronage, there is no reason why Sargodha could not generate more foreign exchange, he added.

Former President SCCI, Shoaib Ahmed Basra, Khawaja Abid Rafiq, Zia Amin Mukhtar Mirza, and Mirza Fazlur Rehman, along with members of the Chamber's Executive Body, Mufti Junaid Aslam, Saeed Ahmed, Owais Tanveer, and others were also present.

At the end of the event, President, SCCI Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, and Vice President, Dr. Hassan Kharal, presented a shield to the chief guest on behalf of the chamber.

Recent Stories

Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, te ..

Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, tech slumps

5 minutes ago
 Rabbani seeks regional languages as national langu ..

Rabbani seeks regional languages as national languages

5 minutes ago
 Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridg ..

Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge within three months

6 minutes ago
 FIA arrests two human traffickers

FIA arrests two human traffickers

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights ..

Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights, inter-faith harmony

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha industry playing great role in national d ..

Sargodha industry playing great role in national development: Farukh Amil

2 minutes ago
SCA imposes AED1.15 million fines on non-compliant ..

SCA imposes AED1.15 million fines on non-compliant companies to enhance financia ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations

UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations

51 minutes ago
 Conference on 'Pakistan's Linguistic Diversity' he ..

Conference on 'Pakistan's Linguistic Diversity' held at PAL

2 minutes ago
 Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography A ..

Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography Awards announced

1 hour ago
 Inaugural cohort graduates from Executive Diploma ..

Inaugural cohort graduates from Executive Diploma in Sustainability Programme, b ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian ..

UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian President

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan