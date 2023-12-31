Open Menu

Sargodha Leads In Cleanliness Programme

December 31, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Sargodha district has come first in the "Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay" programme across Punjab.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, under the "Now Villages Will Shine" programme, 356,650 activities had been completed in all 186 union councils of Sargodha by the end of this year. These were the most activities recorded in any district across the province.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali congratulated all members who performed services. He also thanked rural people for their cooperation and interest, saying that without them, the 100 percent target of the programme could not be achieved.

He said that the villages of Sargodha would also look neat and clean like cities. The DC said that the process of cleaning and repairing of streets, roads and sewer lines was underway in all villages of Sargodha without discrimination. He urged rural people to pay their taxes on time so that the programme could be expanded.

He stressed the need for local government officials and field staff to continue working with the same spirit and dedication.

