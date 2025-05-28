Sargodha marks 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with enthusiastic unity rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The district administration on Wednesday commemorated 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with patriotic zeal,unity and vibrant public participation.

The highlight of the celebrations were a grand motorcycle and vehicle rally led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sargodha Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi.

The rally,which began at the DC Complex,traveled through various city routes before returning to its starting point. It witnessed massive participation from government officials,police personnel,students,teachers, volunteers,religious scholars and civil society members.

Citizens warmly welcomed the rally along the way while participants raised patriotic slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and nuclear scientists.

They carried placards and banners inscribed with phrases such as “Pakistan’s Defense is Unbreakable,” “Salute to Our Scientists,”and “Long Live Pakistan Army.”

Addressing the gathering,the ADCG said, “Youm-e-Takbeer is a golden chapter in our nation’s history that crushed the enemy's ambitions.This day not only reminds us of Pakistan’s nuclear strength but also reflects the unity, scientific achievement, and visionary leadership of the country.

It is our duty to educate the younger generation about the sacrifices that have enabled us to live in a secure and sovereign nation.”

He emphasized that national defense was not solely about weapons but also about unity,education and civic responsibility.

The AC Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi echoed similar sentiments,stating,“Pakistan’s journey to becoming a nuclear power was not just the effort of scientists but the collective confidence of the nation and determination of its leadership.This day should serve not only as a commemoration but also as a valuable lesson for the new generation.”

Other speakers at the event included religious scholars,civil society representatives and educators.

Religious leaders remarked that “Nuclear capability is a divine blessing achieved through the courage of our leaders and sincerity of our scientists, and we must safeguard this trust with gratitude to Allah.” Teachers emphasized that the true message of Youm-e-Takbeer lies in self-reliance, sacrifice, and the pursuit of knowledge.

The event concluded with a collective prayer for the country’s security,prosperity,unity and elevation of the martyrs' ranks.