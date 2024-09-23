Sargodha MC launches drive to address civic issues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Sargodha Municipal Corporation has initiated a comprehensive campaign to address various civic issues, including encroachments, sanitation, and faulty sewerage.

This was stated by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Masood Baloch while talking to APP on Monday. She said Commissioner and Administrator Jahanzeb Awan had formed dedicated teams to work on the issues on a priority basis. The COMC emphasized that there is no tolerance for negligence or corruption within the corporation.

She revealed that the corporation had started collecting rents from over 1100 shops according to the new schedule, which was expected to significantly boost the Municipal Corporation's annual revenue.

To ensure better management, shops have been numbered and new agreements have been signed with tenants, Zoya Masood said. She said that the Municipal Corporation is actively pursuing the recovery of Rs 500 million in outstanding rent from its three plazas while the corporation has also set a target of collecting over Rs120 million in water rates and sewerage taxes.

A major crackdown on unauthorized commercial and residential buildings is also on the cards, COMC Zoya Masood Baloch warned. The MC is gearing up to launch a grand operation against illegal constructions, she added.