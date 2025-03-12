Sargodha officials unite to tackle bird strike threat

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A Bird Hazard Control Committee meeting was held here on Wednesday, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq.

The meeting focused on the critical need to safeguard Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft, saying that ensuring their safety is a collective national responsibility.

ADCG Farooq highlighted that PAF aircraft are the backbone of the country’s defence, and negligence in maintaining cleanliness around PAF Mushaf Base attracts birds, posing a severe threat to flight operations. He urged all relevant departments to work in coordination to prevent bird strikes.

The meeting was attended by ADC Revenue Fahad Mehmood, SP Headquarters Ziaullah, the Flight Safety Officer of Mushaf Base, and officials from local government, PHA, Agriculture, Wildlife, Irrigation, and other departments.

Key decisions included strict action against pigeon keepers near Mushaf Base, the removal of stagnant water bodies and overgrown vegetation to deter bird nesting, and the prompt elimination of garbage dumps by the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC).

Additionally, a joint survey team will be formed to assess air safety risks within the flying zone and implement necessary measures.

Officials noted that bird activity peaks between March-May and August-September, significantly increasing the risk of bird strikes. In 2024 alone, 28 PAF aircraft suffered damage due to bird collisions, with 44pc experiencing engine failures, resulting in costly overseas repairs amounting to millions of rupees.

To address these risks, ADCG Farooq directed the SWMC to deploy a special squad dedicated to maintaining cleanliness in the flying zone, aiming to minimize bird-related aircraft incidents.