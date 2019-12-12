Sargodha police arrest 17, recover 2.5 kg hashish, weapons

Sargodha police Thursday arrested seventeen (17) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Sargodha police Thursday arrested seventeen (17) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places in their jurisdictions and arrested 17 accused and recovered 2.

515 kilogram hashish, 10 liters of liquor, 3 pistols 30 bore, 2 rifles 7mm, 3 guns 12 bore and 1 Kalashnikov from them.

They were: Muhammad Zameer, Zubair, Tajammal, Ashraf, Imam Bakhsh, Omar Farooq, Aon Abbas, Ma'az Ahmad, Mukhtar, Safdar, Asghar Ali, Arslan, Wajid , Sarfraz and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.