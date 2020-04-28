Sargodha Police Arrest 2 Kite Sellers, Confiscate 210 Kites
Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Police, during its operation against kite selling and flying, have confiscated 210 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying here on Tuesday.
According to spokesman, the police also rounded up two kite sellers.
Factory Area police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Ammara Akram raided and confiscated 210 kites, 15 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arresting two kite seller identified as Muhammad Waqar and Muhammad Nawaz.
The SHO said strict action would be taken against those who would violate the ban on kite flying.