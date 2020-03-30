UrduPoint.com
Sargodha Police Arrest 3 Kite Sellers, Confiscate 1600 Kites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

Sargodha Police arrest 3 kite sellers, Confiscate 1600 kites

Police launched an operation and confiscated 1600 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up two kite sellers here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation and confiscated 1600 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up two kite sellers here on Monday.

According to spokesman, cant police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Fazal Qadir raided and confiscated 1600 kites, 50 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested three kite seller identified as Osama, Naseer Ahmed and Munawar Abbas.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Kite flying Act.

SHO Fazal Qadir said strict action would be taken against those who would violate the ban on kite flying.

