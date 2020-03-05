UrduPoint.com
Sargodha Police Arrest Accused With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:47 PM

Sargodha police arrest accused with narcotics

Sargodha police seized nine kalashinkoves, 23 rifles, 444 bore, eight rifles, 223 bore, nine rifles 22 bore, 54 guns 12 bore, three revolvers 32 bore, 182 pistols 30 bore and 2,029 rounds and cartridges and cases have been lodged against the accused during the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Sargodha police seized nine kalashinkoves, 23 rifles, 444 bore, eight rifles, 223 bore, nine rifles 22 bore, 54 guns 12 bore, three revolvers 32 bore, 182 pistols 30 bore and 2,029 rounds and cartridges and cases have been lodged against the accused during the last month.

As many as 144 proclaimed offenders had been arrested in a crackdown while the district police arrested 208 drug dealers and seized 21 kg heroin, 103 kg chars, 3090 bottles of liquor.

DPO Sargodha Ammara Athar said the district police was making efforts to eradicatedrugs and other crimes.

