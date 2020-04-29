Sargodha police arrest two drug dealers

Police have arrested two drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them, a police spokesperson said

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them, a police spokesperson said.

According to details, a police team of Factory Area police station under supervision of SHO Ammara Akram arrested two drug pushers namely Shazia Amanat and Muhammad Shaan and recovered 3.120 Kg heroin and 1.675 Kg hashish from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.