Sargodha Police Arrested 117 'criminals' In October

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Sargodha police arrested 117 'criminals' in October

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The district police arrested 117 alleged criminals including 78 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 39 court absconders in October.

According to a spokesman Abid Hussain, the police registered 186 cases (FIRs or the first information reports) against illegal weapon holders with recovery of nine Kalashnikovs, 17 rifles, 27 guns, 135 pistols, and 817 bullets.

The police arrested 103 drug-peddlers and recovered 39.52-kg hashish, 2,499 litres of liquor and unearthed four working distilleries.

Police also recovered valuables and gold worth billions of rupees from alleged criminals, said Abid Hussain.

