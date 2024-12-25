Open Menu

Sargodha Police Ensure Foolproof Security For Christmas Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 11:40 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) In line with special directives of Inspector General Punjab police,District Police Officer (DPO) Dr.Asad Ejaaz Malhi implemented comprehensive security measures for Christmas event.

A total of 1,500 police personnel, including officers and officials, were deployed to provide exemplary security to 139 churches throughout the district.

Over 200 CCTV cameras were installed at key entry and exit points of the city and other sensitive locations to maintain vigilant oversight and preempt any untoward incidents.

DPO Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi personally monitored the security arrangements, actively remaining in the field to ensure seamless execution of the plan.

Congratulating the Christian community on the occasion, Dr. Malhi stated, "Providing foolproof security to the Christian community during Christmas is one of the top priorities of the Sargodha police."

