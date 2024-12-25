Sargodha Police Ensure Foolproof Security For Christmas Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) In line with special directives of Inspector General Punjab police,District Police Officer (DPO) Dr.Asad Ejaaz Malhi implemented comprehensive security measures for Christmas event.
A total of 1,500 police personnel, including officers and officials, were deployed to provide exemplary security to 139 churches throughout the district.
Over 200 CCTV cameras were installed at key entry and exit points of the city and other sensitive locations to maintain vigilant oversight and preempt any untoward incidents.
DPO Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi personally monitored the security arrangements, actively remaining in the field to ensure seamless execution of the plan.
Congratulating the Christian community on the occasion, Dr. Malhi stated, "Providing foolproof security to the Christian community during Christmas is one of the top priorities of the Sargodha police."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm
Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait
UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..
'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth
UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain
148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25
Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha Police ensure foolproof security for Christmas celebrations21 seconds ago
-
Pakistan believes in religious tolerance, brotherhood: Saleem Haider10 minutes ago
-
Sindh PA speaker extends greetings to Christian community on Christmas20 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal honors Quaid-e-Azam' s legacy, urges national unity30 minutes ago
-
APHC leadership pays glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary30 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam' s enduring legacy honored by PM AJK40 minutes ago
-
Spokesperson urges motorists to exercise extreme caution in foggy conditions40 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab calls for solidarity for stronger Pakistan11 hours ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces pay homage to Quiad-e-Azam, greet Christian community11 hours ago
-
DG Rangers reviews security measures for Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas12 hours ago
-
NCSW hosts "The ART of Parenting" interactive session12 hours ago
-
148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 2512 hours ago