Sargodha Police Launch Sports Gala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Sargodha Police Unit inaugurated the Sports Gala 2025 in accordance with the directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab.
The event features a range of sports competitions held at the Hockey Ground and Sports Stadium, including cricket, hockey, tug-of-war, and volleyball contests.
In one of the highlights, the Sargodha Police badminton team defeated the Punjab Highway Police team to win the final match.
District Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf emphasized the importance of sports as the foundation of a healthy society, highlighting their role in fostering positive values. He further assured that the Sargodha Police will continue to organize such activities to encourage community engagement and wellbeing in the future.
