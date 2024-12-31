Sargodha Police Make Comprehensive Security Plan
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Police announced a robust security plan to ensure public safety and maintain law and order on New Year’s Eve.
According to a press release issued by DPO office, over 1,500 police officers and personnel would be deployed across the district to manage security operations.
DPO Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi stated that strict measures are in place, including search operations, special checkpoints, and stringent monitoring at all entry and exit points. A combing operation would also be conducted to preempt any untoward incidents, he said.
The DPO emphasized zero tolerance for firing, one-wheeling, disorderly behavior, and violations of the Loudspeaker Act. "We have ordered a strict crackdown against one-wheeling. On this occasion, no one will be allowed to endanger their lives or the lives of others," he said.
All Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to take unbiased and prompt action against violators to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all residents, a police spokesman added.
